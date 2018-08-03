Ferguson into 50m backstroke semis at Europeans as Ryan leads qualifiers

Conor Ferguson will join Shane Ryan in the 50m backstroke semi-finals on Friday evening

Conor Ferguson set a personal best to reach the 50m backstroke semi-finals at the European Championships as his Ireland team-mate Shane Ryan was fastest qualifier.

Northern Ireland man Ferguson cut 0.16 seconds off his previous best as his time of 25.08 left him 10th fastest.

American-born Ryan smashed his own Irish national record by 0.40 as he clocked 24.32 in Glasgow.

That left him 0.26 ahead of Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov.

Ryan and Ferguson will compete in the semi-finals later on Friday (17:25 BST) and on the evidence of the opening heats, Ryan looks capable of challenging for a medal in Saturday evening's final.

Ferguson won World and European medals during a superb junior career and also reached the 50m and 100m backstroke finals at this year's Commonwealth Games when he was representing Northern Ireland.

Ryan, who was a 100m backstroke semi-finalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will also race in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Also in Friday morning's session, Ryan helped Ireland set a new national 4x100m freestyle relay record of 3.17.55 but the time didn't prove enough to clinch a place in the finals as they finished 10th overall.

Ryan was joined in the Ireland quartet by Bangor duo Jordan Sloan and David Thompson plus Athlone man Robert Powell.

British also failed to qualify for the relay final.