European Championships: Ferguson among Irish swimming trio to reach semi-finals

Conor Ferguson was among a trio of Ireland swimmers to reach semi-finals at the European Championships in Glasgow on Sunday morning.

Northern Ireland man Ferguson clocked 54.61 seconds to finish third in his heat as he qualified ninth fastest.

Saturday's 50m backstroke bronze medallist Shane Ryan also progressed as a time of 54.67 left him 12th fastest.

Longford man Darragh Greene also maintained his fine form by reaching the 200m breaststroke semi-finals.

Greene only missed out in the place in the 100m breaststroke final in Glasgow following a swim off after becoming the first Irishman to break 60 seconds for the event.

His time of 2:11.22 left him as the seventh fastest of the semi-finalists who will be in action again on Sunday evening at 17:50 BST.

Ryan and Ferguson, who missed out on a place in the 50m backstroke final by 0.03 seconds, will be in action in the 100m backstroke semi-finals from 17:30.

Eighteen-year-old Ferguson's morning time was 0.20 slower than his personal best set in 2016.

American-born Ryan holds the Irish record with a 53.85 clocking from 2016.