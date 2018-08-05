European Championships: Adam Peaty almost has world record snatched away because of timing error
-
- From the section Swimming
|2018 European Championships on the BBC
|Host cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
A timing error at the European Championships almost cost Briton Adam Peaty a new world record.
Peaty, 23, won the 100m breaststroke title on Saturday in what was initially recorded as 57.00 seconds - 0.13secs quicker than his previous record - but that has now been amended to 57.10secs.
Organiser Ligue Europeenne de Natation (Len) said the starting mechanism was "incorrectly configured" on Saturday.
It said nine races had been affected by the technical issue.
"I have never seen that at a major meet before," double Olympic champion Becky Adlington told BBC Sport.
"You want to rely on technology, so as an athlete that'd make me really nervous about the timing."
The races were:
- Women's 800m freestyle final
- Men's 100m breaststroke final
- Women's 100m butterfly final
- Both men's 100m freestyle semi-finals
- Both women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
- Both men's 200m butterfly semi-finals
A statement from the organiser read: "Upon thorough investigation it became apparent that the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10secs faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10secs.
"The Len TSC (technical swimming committee) working with the timing system operators carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error and have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session."
- Laura Kenny wins second gold in Glasgow
- GB rowing coach 'not sugar-coating' results
- Day-by-day guide - key events to follow
- Try out a European Championships sport
British Swimming's chief executive Chris Spice said: "We support Len's vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time taken to make sure all times are correct.
"We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct.
"We don't want this to take away from Adam's amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic environment."