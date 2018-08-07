European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty breaks 50m breaststroke record in heats

Media playback is not supported on this device Peaty sets Championship record in 50m breaststroke

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Adam Peaty broke the European Championships record as he made the 50m breaststroke semi-finals in Glasgow.

The Olympic and world champion, 23, who broke his own 100m world record on Saturday, finished in 26.50 seconds to qualify alongside Ross Murdoch.

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor qualified second-fastest in the 200m medley, with Aimee Willmott also winning her heat.

Freya Anderson came through the 100m freestyle heats but Hannah Miley, Abbie Wood and James Wilby all went out.

The trio clocked fast enough times to reach the semi-finals of their respective events, but fell foul of a rule stating only two swimmers can go through from each nation.

Peaty already has two gold medals at the Championships and remains on course to become a three-time quadruple European champion.

Anna Hopkin joined Anderson, 17, in reaching the 100m freestyle semis, with Brodie Williams and Luke Greenbank getting through their 200m backstroke heat and Great Britain's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team also advancing.