BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain win gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle
'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold
- From the section Swimming
Freya Anderson is cheered on to gold by Great Britain team-mates Ellie Faulkner, Kathryn Greenslade and Holly Hibbott after a 'fabulous' last leg in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the European Championships in Glasgow.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold
Available to UK users only