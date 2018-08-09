European Championships: Irish medley relay team disqualified

Conor Ferguson of Larne swam the backstroke leg for the Irish medley relay team

Ireland's medley relay team have missed out on a place in the final at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The quartet of Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Shane Ryan finished in third place in heat three but were later disqualified.

Greene appeared to leave the blocks before the end of Ferguson's backstroke leg as the team were denied a new national record of 3:36.36.

The team were poised to advance to the final before the judges' verdict.

Russia, the winners of heat three, were the fastest qualifiers ahead of Hungary with the GB quartet of Brodie Williams, James Wilby, Jacob Peters and Duncan Scott going through to the final in third place after winning the second heat.

Germany, Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania and Sweden also advanced to the final at 17:58 BST.

In diving, Ireland's Oliver Dingley was forced to withdraw from the preliminaries of the three-metre springboard.

Dingley, who finished in fifth place in the one-metre springboard on Tuesday, had been feeling unwell this week and was advised by his doctor not to take part in his preferred event.