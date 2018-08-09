BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake gets the silver medal in the men's 200m final
Mitchell-Blake takes 'very close' 200m silver
- From the section Athletics
Turkey's Ramil Guliyev sets a new championship record of 19.76 seconds to win the 200m with GB's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake clocking a seasons best time of 20.04 seconds to take silver.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold
Available to UK users only.