Jazz Carlin: Double Olympic medallist 'taking time out' from swimming

Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin suffered from pneumonia earlier this year

Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin is taking time out from swimming and will not be considered for funding.

Since claiming 400m and 800m freestyle silver medals at Rio 2016 Carlin has struggled for form in both pool and marathon swimming events.

Carlin was sixth in the Commonwealth Games 800m final in April and dropped out part way through the 10km World Cup in China last week with illness.

Carlin is expected to return to the sport when she resumes full fitness.

"Jazz Carlin is taking time out at the moment to get ready for the season after a difficult year with illness and injury," read a statement from British Swimming.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty, European gold medallist Duncan Scott and rising star Freya Anderson are among the 54 swimmers selected for British Swimming's 2018-19 World Class Performance Programme.

European bronze medallist Hannah Miley and Commonwealth champion Aimee Willmott are the major names to lose funding, having failed to convince selectors they deserved further support, despite their successes in 2018.