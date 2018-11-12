Swimming: Duncan Scott signs up for ISL event

Duncan Scott won six medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth record-breaker Duncan Scott has signed up to compete in a controversial new event next month that could lead to him being banned from next year's World Championships.

Scott, who became the first Scottish athlete to win six medals at the same Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in April, will race in the International Swimming League (ISL) event.

The event has not been approved by swimming's world body Fina, who could impose suspensions of between one and two years on anyone taking part.

Organisers of the ISL have said they attempted to gain approval, but Fina refused to acknowledge their bid as the new event would be a rival to their own World Cup series.

England's multiple world and Olympic champion Adam Peaty is one of the highest profile swimmers to have signed up, and is expected to be joined by fellow stars Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu.

Frustration has been growing over the way Fina runs the sport, with athletes particularly angered by their lack of involvement in key decision-making.

Fina's ultimately successful decision to propose the women's 1500m and men's 800m events for Tokyo 2020 was widely criticised by those in the sport.

Many stated they would have preferred additions to the sprint programme - namely the 50m backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly - to go alongside the 50m freestyle that is already part of the line-up.

Scott, who won 100m gold and 200m medley silver, as well as four bronze medals in Australia, could reportedly be joined by compatriot Mark Szaranek, who took silver in the 400m individual medley.