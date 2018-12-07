Mona McSharry: Sligo teen breaks Michelle Smith's 23-year Irish record

Mona McSharry has won four gold medals at the Irish SC championships

Mona McSharry twice broke Michelle Smith's 23-year record as she won the 100m Freestyle at the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships.

The 18-year-old added to her opening-day 50m Freestyle and 200m Individual Medlay titles with a further two gold medals at the meet in Lisburn.

Smith's record fell during the morning heats and McSharry was even quicker in the final - winning in 54.34 seconds.

The County Sligo native also took gold in the 100m Breaststroke.

Smith's 100m time of 54.87 had stood since 1995 but McSharry set her second national record in less than 24 hours when she won her heat in 54.65 before shaving a further three hundreths of a second off that mark in the medal race.

The Marlins SC swimmer had little time to celebrate as she returned to the pool less than 20 minutes later to take the 100m Breaststroke title in 1:07.91.

There was also a new national relay record for the UCD quartet of Andrew Moore, Erin Riordan, Kate Kavanagh and Kevin McGlade as they won the Mixed 200m Freestyle final in 1:35.74 - beating their own record time by almost a second.

Also on day two, 15-year-old Ards swimmer Amelia Kane cruised to victory in the women's 1500m Freestyle Final while Bangor's Emma Reid beat her sister Rebecca to the top spot on the podium in the 50m Butterfly.

Another Bangor-native, Jordan Sloan won the Men's 100m Freestyle title in 48.93 as he led his National Centre Dublin teammates Robbie Powell and David Prendergast to a clean sweep of the medals.