Mona McSharry: Sligo teenager sets fourth national record of week in Lisburn

McSharry twice improved Michelle Smith's 23-year-old 100m freestyle record on Friday

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry has set her fourth national senior record in three days at the Irish Short-Course Championships in Lisburn.

The 18-year-old's time of 1:00.34 clipped 0.32 seconds off her existing 100m individual medley record.

On Friday, the world junior champion twice bettered Michelle Smith's 23-year-old 100m freestyle mark.

McSharry also improved the 50m freestyle mark on the opening evening of the championships on Thursday.

The Sligo woman won the world junior 100m breaststroke title in Indianapolis in August 2017.