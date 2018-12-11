Conor Ferguson: NI swimmer sets new 100m Backstroke record

Conor Ferguson broke the Irish senior record he set in October 2017

Conor Ferguson has become latest swimmer to set a new national record in what has been a remarkable month for Irish swimming.

The Larne teenager broke his own 100m Backstroke record with a 52.04-second time at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China.

Team-mate Brendan Hyland also lowered his 200m Butterfly record.

Over the weekend a total of 18 Irish records were broken at the National Short Course Championships in Lisburn.

Ferguson, 19, finished in eighth place in his heat on the opening day of competition at Hangzhou as he missed out on qualification for the semi-finals but he took more than three-tenths of a second off the previous record of 52.40 that he set in Amsterdam in October 2017.

Hyland took over three seconds off his previous best in the 200m Butterfly heats but his time of 1:53.19 left him in 10th place overall as he narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Of the other Irish swimmers in action, Niamh Coyne recorded a new personal best of 31.42 in the 50m Breaststroke and Darragh Greene beat he previous best in the 100m Breaststroke by more than a second when he finished in 59.93.