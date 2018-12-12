Georgia Davies: British swimmer wins world bronze in China
Britain's Georgia Davies has claimed 100m backstroke bronze at the World Short-course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China.
Davies, 28, shared third-place with Australia's Minna Atherton after both finished in a time of 56.74 seconds.
Olivia Smoliga, of the USA, took gold in 56.19secs, ahead of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu in 56.26.
"That was a strange final but I'm really pleased getting on the podium," said Davies.
"It's a really nice end to my 2018 cycle."
The swimmer also finished third in the event at the last edition of the World Short-course Championships in Canada two years ago.
Short-course swimming events are raced in 25m pools, unlike the Olympic and major world championships which are 'long-course' and thus raced in 50m pools.
Davies will return for her favoured 50m backstroke event on Friday.