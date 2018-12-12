Georgia Davies: British swimmer wins world bronze in China

From the section

Georgia Davies won 2018 European Championships gold in the 50m backstroke

Britain's Georgia Davies has claimed 100m backstroke bronze at the World Short-course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Davies, 28, shared third-place with Australia's Minna Atherton after both finished in a time of 56.74 seconds.

Olivia Smoliga, of the USA, took gold in 56.19secs, ahead of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu in 56.26.

"That was a strange final but I'm really pleased getting on the podium," said Davies.

"It's a really nice end to my 2018 cycle."

The swimmer also finished third in the event at the last edition of the World Short-course Championships in Canada two years ago.

Short-course swimming events are raced in 25m pools, unlike the Olympic and major world championships which are 'long-course' and thus raced in 50m pools.

Davies will return for her favoured 50m backstroke event on Friday.