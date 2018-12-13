Shane Ryan fourth fastest qualifier for 50m backstroke final at World Short Course

Ryan won bronze in the 50m backstroke at the European Long Course Championships in the summer

Ireland's Shane Ryan set two nationals records as he qualified fourth fastest for the 50m backstroke final at the World Short Course Championships.

Ryan was second fastest in the heats as his time of 23.03 seconds cut 0.81 off Conor Ferguson's previous Irish mark.

US-born Ryan went 0.07 quicker in the semi-finals as his third-place finish left him fourth fastest qualifier.

Russian Evgeny Rylov led the qualifiers with a 22.68 clocking which left him ahead of USA's Ryan Murphy [22.87].

Home hope Jiayu Xu was third fastest in Hangzhou - 0.05 ahead of the Irish swimmer - while the quickest heat swimmer, Brazil's Guilherme Guido was the fifth qualifier after matching his morning time of 23.00.

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who set a new world long course record when beating Ryan into third place at this year's European Championships in Glasgow, squeezed into the final in seventh spot after clocking 23.15 to finish fourth in the Irishman's semi-final.

In the heats, Ferguson clocked 23.98 seconds which left him 20th overall as he missed out on a semi-finals spot in Hangzhou.

US-born Ryan's father is from Laois and he declared for Ireland before the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Longford man Darragh Greene, meanwhile, broke Andrew Bree's 11-year-old Irish 200m breaststroke record as he clocked 2:07.60 in the heats.

Greene's time cut 0.35 off Bree's 2007 time but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the final as he finished 21st overall, with only the top eight qualifying for the final.