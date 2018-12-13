Fina to launch 'innovative' Champions Swim Series

Swimming's international governing body has revealed a new Fina Champions Swim Series will launch in 2019.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty said last week that swimming was "stuck in 1970" after Fina forced the cancellation of a new rival event he was backing.

Fina hope their "innovative" new format will appease those who have voiced frustrations with their governance in recent years.

However, further action could still be taken by unhappy swimmers.

BBC Sport understands that over 30 of the world's best swimmers will meet in London next week to discuss taking further action against the governing body.

Last week, Hungarian Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu as well as American duo Michael Andrew and Tom Shields filed lawsuits against Fina in California.

They are claiming Fina "violated U.S. anti-trust laws" by making moves to block the International Swimming League (ISL) from taking place in Italy this month.

Organisers cancelled the competition after alleging the international governing body had threatened to ban any swimmer who raced in the ISL from next year's World Championships - a claim Fina denies.

Hosszu is among the international stars such as Chad Le Clos, Sarah Sjostrom and Gregorio Paltrinieri who will be joined by Britain's Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, James Guy and Ben Proud for the meeting in London next week.

It is understood that launching legal action against Fina in Europe and forming an international swimming union will be among the key areas of discussion.