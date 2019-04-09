Four NI swimmers named in Swim Ireland squad for World Championships

Conor Ferguson won two golds at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin last month

Four Northern Ireland swimmers have been named in a 10-strong Ireland team for the World Championships in July.

Conor Ferguson, Curtis Coulter, Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan will be part of the squad spearheaded by 2018 World Championships medallist Shane Ryan.

The team was selected following their sole selection Trials, the recent Irish Open Swimming Championships in Dublin.

The event in Gwangju offers the primary opportunity for nations to qualify their relays for the 2020 Olympics.

With this in mind, the team will enter three relays at the championships in South Korea.

The NI quartet and Ryan will be joined by World Youth Olympics medallist Niamh Coyne, Darragh Greene, Robbie Powell, Brendan Hyland and Ellen Walshe.

World Junior silver medallist Ferguson won the 50m and 200m backstroke events at the Irish Championships, and the Larne swimmer also picked up a silver medal in the 100m.

Bangor's Sloan won the 200m freestyle title.

Ards competitor Amelia Kane and Daniel Wiffen of Lisburn City have been selected to be part of the Ireland line-up for the Junior World Championships in Budapest.

Kane took gold in the 1500m freestyle at the Irish Championships.