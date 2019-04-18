Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson crowned British Champion

Charlotte Atkinson also finished fifth in the 100m butterfly final

The Isle of Man's Charlotte Atkinson has won the women's open 50m butterfly final at the 2019 British Swimming Championships.

Atkinson, 22, finished in 26.8 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of Cardiff's Harriet Jones, to take the title.

The result in Glasgow equalled the Loughborough University swimmer's personal best time.

Earlier this month, Atkinson was crowned Isle of Man Sportswoman for the Year for the third year running.

She has also been named as part of the Isle of Man's national swimming team for the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar in July.