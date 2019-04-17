British Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke gold

Adam Peaty says "quicker times are possible" after winning his second British title in two days

Adam Peaty secured his second title in as many days with victory in the 50m breaststroke at the British Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

The Olympic champion, who claimed the 100m gold and sealed his place on the British World Championships team yesterday, won in 26.51 seconds.

"I put expectation on myself - I would have liked to go faster," he said.

Peaty set the current world record of 25.95 seconds at the 2017 World Championships.

"My motivation is high and I know quicker times are possible," he told BBC Sport after the race in which Scottish duo Ross Murdoch (27.45) and Craig Benson (27.74) finished second and third.

English Commonwealth silver medallist Molly Renshaw was the only swimmer to achieve a consideration time for this year's World Championships on the second night of action in Glasgow.

She took the 200m breaststroke crown in 2:23.42, beating Katie Matts and Jocelyn Ulyett.

"I feel like it's given me the confidence boost I needed," said Renshaw.

"I'm feeling stronger in the gym and the water than ever before."

Loughborough swimmer Molly Renshaw won gold in the 200m breaststroke

Welsh Commonwealth champion Georgia Davies was left in tears, despite winning gold in the 100m backstroke, after failing to achieve a consideration time for Gwangju 2019.

She will need to rely on a discretionary pick, which will be decided by British Swimming performance director Chris Spice after the Glasgow event.

"I'm devastated and I don't know what will happen," Davies told BBC Sport. "I hope they [the selectors] will take a chance on me because I know I have more to offer and can go quicker."

Former world champion James Guy held off the challenge of Scotland's Duncan Scott to win gold in the 200m butterfly, and there was an impressive win for Charlotte Atkinson in the 50m butterfly.

European Games champion Luke Greenbank lined himself up for a potential place in the men's 4x100m medley relay World Championship team by winning the men's 100m backstroke.

Leah Crisp secured her maiden British title win in the presence of British distance swimming royalty in the form of Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin.

"They were both people who I looked up to and inspired me when I was getting into the sport, so it was great to have them watching," Crisp told BBC Sport.

Among the highlights on Thursday will be Scotland's Duncan Scott in the men's 100m freestyle final, as well the women's 50m freestyle featuring Anna Hopkin and rising star Freya Anderson, who claimed the 200m title on Tuesday.