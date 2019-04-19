British Championships: James Wilby beats Ross Murdoch in 200m breaststroke thriller

James Wilby finished first with a personal best, ahead of Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson

James Wilby and Ross Murdoch swam the two fastest 200m breaststroke times in the world this year in a thrilling British Championships final in Glasgow.

Wilby clocked a new personal best of two minutes 07.49 seconds to hold off Murdoch over the last 50m.

The Englishman qualifies for the summer's World Championships, with the second-placed Scot comfortably inside the consideration time.

James Guy won the 100m butterfly final, ahead of Duncan Scott.

However, Guy, who also collected 200m butterfly gold at Tollcross, was slightly disappointed with his time of 51:97 seconds, saying: "It's nice to get the win. I was hoping to go faster."

Freya Anderson won the 100m freestyle in 53:79 seconds, just in front of Anna Hopkin, while Jessica Fullalove managed a personal best of 2:09:74 to prevail in the 200m backstroke.

"I know it's not a consideration time, but I did it for myself and after so many injuries and disruptions that means so much to me," said Fullalove, who led from start to finish.

Reflecting on a memorable evening, Wilby, who also edged out Murdoch at the Commonwealth Games, said: "It hurt on the back 50.

"The guys in there are not people you want to take your eye off. I just focused on the wall and went for it."

Murdoch, the British record holder, said: "I knew I was close and my back 50m has been good, so I just had to dig in. We've never had two people go under 2:08.00 at trials before."