British Swimming Championships: Duncan Scott wins men's 200m freestyle

Duncan Scott won the men's 200m freestyle gold medal

Duncan Scott made it a hat-trick of titles at the British Swimming Championships in Glasgow by winning the men's 200m freestyle.

The 21-year-old finished in one minute 45.63 seconds, ahead of Bath pair James Guy and Thomas Dean.

Scott had won the 200m individual medley (IM) on Saturday and broke his own British record in winning the 100m freestyle final earlier in the week.

"That was a hard swim, constantly battling with Jimmy [Guy]," said Scott.

In what was his 10th race in six days, Scott also secured a third World Championships qualifying time for this summer's event in South Korea.

"It's faster than I was two years ago at trials and that's my tenth race of the week," he said.

"It's a solid swim, only 0.3 seconds slower than I went in the European final, so I've got to take that."

Luke Greenbank time in the men's 200m backstroke also qualified him for a place in South Korea.

He swam a personal best of 1:55.89 ahead of Scotland's Craig McNally and England's Jay Lelliott - adding the gold to his 100m title at the start of the week.

"This is amazing," said Greenbank. "I've struggled for the last couple of years so I'm just so happy to be back on form in that race there. It was amazing; I can't put it into words."

Benjamin Proud added another gold medal to his tally in the men's 50m butterfly, after winning the 50m freestyle the day before. He finished ahead of Swansea University's Lewis Fraser and Poole's Jacob Peters.

Wales' Alys Thomas won gold in the women's 100m butterfly. Charlotte Atkinson took silver, with Laura Stephens earning bronze.

And Thomas is now looking ahead to the World Championships medley relay in Gwangju.

She said: "I'm only new to the medley relay team anyway but those girls are strong.

"When we're on fire, I believe we could be really competitive in it."

Jocelyn Ulyett upset the odds to edge a tight final in the women's 100m breaststroke, just pipping Tatiana Belonogoff, who in turn beat Sarah Vasey into third by 0.01secs.

The 200m champion Molly Renshaw was fourth, the 200m individual medley champion Siobhan-Marie O'Connor was fifth aand Imogen Clark was sixth.

The Loughborough University swimmer said: "It's a bit surreal - it's a good feeling.

"It's been a tough past few years, so this meet for me was about coming here and having fun most importantly, as I swim fast when I have fun. I've stepped forward with my 200m but I'm really pleased with this."

Leah Crisp fought back from behind to win the 1500m freestyle in a time of 16:44.29. Loughborough University's Emily Clarke had to settle for silver, with Newcastle's Georgia Darwent winning bronze.