Georgia Davies: Welsh swimmer relieved at GB World Championship team selection

Georgia Davies had her GB funding reinstated in 2017 after missing out for two years

Georgia Davies says she is relieved to be selected for the GB team to compete at the World Championships.

Davies, 28, is one of four Welsh competitors selected for the event which take place in Gwangju, South Korea from 21-28 July, along with Dan Jervis, Alys Thomas and Calum Jarvis.

"I'm just really relieved and glad that I've got my place on the team," said the 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist.

She will be competing in her fourth world championship.

Davies was given a discretionary place in the GB team after failing to swim the qualifying time at the British trials.

She had considered quitting swimming after the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but continued and competed for Wales at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018, claiming a bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Now Davies hopes to compete in the 50m and 100m backstroke events in Gwangju and possibly the relays after her career was given a "new lease of life" after moving to train in Turkey.

"I need to get back out to Turkey, speak with my coach [James Gibson] and come up with a plan of action for how I'm going to move things on and get back to where I want to be in time for the World Championships," said Davies.

"Hopefully I'm going to be more mature and wise and be able to handle my nerves better than I have in the past.

"In the 50m [backstroke] last World Championships in Budapest I posted a great time in the semi-final and I think the pressure maybe got to me a little bit.

"Then I was just off the pace and missed out on the medals. If I was able to win a medal that would be the ultimate goal."

GB squad

Adam Peaty (England, National Centre Loughborough), Dan Jervis (Wales, Swansea University), Max Litchfield (England, National Centre Loughborough), Duncan Scott (Scotland, University of Stirling), James Wilby (England, National Centre Loughborough), Ben Proud (England, Plymouth Leander), Ross Murdoch (Scotland, University of Stirling), Luke Greenbank (England, National Centre Loughborough), James Guy (England, National Centre Bath), Georgia Davies (Wales, Loughborough University), Alys Thomas (Wales, Swansea University), Molly Renshaw (England, National Centre Loughborough), Freya Anderson (England, Ellesmere College), Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (England, National Centre Bath), Aimee Willmott (England, University of Stirling), Tom Dean (England, National Centre Bath), Calum Jarvis (Wales, National Centre Bath), Cameron Kurle (England, National Centre Bath), Nick Pyle (England, Newcastle), Holly Hibbott (England, Stockport Metro), Georgia Coates (England, National Centre Bath), Scott McLay (Scotland, University of Stirling), Jess Fullalove (England, National Centre Bath), Anna Hopkin (England, Ealing), Laura Stephens (England, Plymouth Leander).