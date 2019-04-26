National Championships: Watch synchronised swimming on the BBC

England National Synchronised swimming Championships

Dates: 27-28 April

Venue: Harvey Hadden Sports Village, Nottingham

BBC Coverage: Sunday 28 April - 14:00-16:00 - BBC Sport website, app and connected TV.

The best of England's up-and-coming synchronised swimmers are competing in technical and free routines - being marked on style and difficulty - in Nottingham this weekend.

Synchronised swimming is gaining popularity in the UK, with Britain having won a silver medal in a meeting in Paris recently through Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe.

The pair are competing in Tokyo this weekend, with a place at the 2020 Olympics on offer.

There are also places to be had at the LEN Cup in St Petersburg, Russia next month, when the winning team and their leading duet will gain automatic qualification for the Olympics.

Further qualification places are available in Korea later this year before the final qualifier in the Japanese capital next year.