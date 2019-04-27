Fina Champions Swim Series: Georgia Davies wins silver and bronze on opening day

Georgia Davies won two golds at last year's European Championships

Britain's Georgia Davies won silver and bronze on day one of the inaugural Fina Champions Swim Series in China.

Davies, 28, finished second in the women's 100m backstroke and third in the 50m event in Guangzhou, with both races won by China's Fu Yuanhui.

Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden also won two golds, in the women's 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

The event ends on Sunday with 14 more races.

Swimming's world governing body announced the three-leg series in December after it forced the cancellation of a rival event.

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty opted not to take part to focus on preparing for the World Championships in July, having also backed the rival International Swimming League.