Adam Peaty: Olympic champion breaks Mare Nostrum 100m breaststroke record

From the section

Adam Peaty goes into next month's World Championships in Gwangju as the reigning world champion in the 50m and 100m breaststroke

Olympic champion Adam Peaty broke the Mare Nostrum series 100m breaststroke record for the second time this week with victory in Barcelona.

The 24-year-old touched the wall in 58.15 seconds, ahead of fellow Briton James Wilby who won silver.

On Tuesday, Peaty had set a new Mare Nostrum record of 58.78secs in Canet, France - again ahead of Wilby, 25.

Writing on Twitter, Peaty said it was "strong prep" ahead of next month's World Championships in South Korea.

Tom Dean also struck gold in Barcelona, winning the men's 200m individual medley with Duncan Scott taking silver.

There were bronze medals for Hannah Miley (women's 400m individual medley), Luke Greenbank (men's 200m backstroke) and Molly Renshaw (women's 200m breaststroke).

The Mare Nostrum took place at three venues this week that also included Monaco last weekend.