World Aquatics Championships: BBC TV, radio & online coverage

Adam Peaty and Tom Daley are both aiming for world titles

You can follow coverage of the World Aquatics Championships from Gwangju, South Korea across the BBC from 21 July.

You can watch highlights of both the diving and the swimming competitions on BBC Two, while there will also be coverage of the swimming on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Catch up on the action on iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app, where you will find daily reports.

The championships run from 12-28 July.

Diving

Defending champion Tom Daley spearheads the British challenge.

Two years ago, Daley won his second individual 10m platform world title, and also goes into these championships with medal chances in two synchronised events.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher is another standout British prospect in the 3m springboard competitions, with qualification places for next year's Tokyo Olympics also at stake.

Sunday, 21 July

17:15-18:15 - Highlights, BBC Two

Swimming

Adam Peaty is seeking a third successive 100m breaststroke world title

Adam Peaty is looking to add to his British record of five gold medals at the championships.

His best hopes for medals come in the 100m and 50m breaststroke, both of which he has won twice before.

Other Britons expected to challenge for a place on the podium include Siobhan-Marie O'Connor in the 200m medley, James Guy and Duncan Scott in the 200m freestyle, and Georgia Davies in the 50m backstroke.

And GB's teams are likely to be in the mix when it comes to the relay events.

There will be 42 gold medals up for grabs over the competition.

Monday, 22 July

The best action and reaction from the first two days of competition in the pool, including Peaty in the men's 100m breaststroke and O'Connor in the women's 200m medley.

12:00-14:30 - BBC Radio Sports Extra

15:15-16:15 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 21:15 & 23:15, BBC Red Button)

Tuesday, 23 July

Former world champion Guy is Britain's leading medal hope on the third day of competition, while Peaty begins his quest to retain the 50m breaststroke title.

12:00-14:30 - BBC Radio Sports Extra

15:15-16:15 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated on a loop 18:00-21:00, BBC Red Button)

Wednesday, 24 July

Adam Peaty aims for more gold medal success in the finals of the 50m breaststroke before joining forces with his team-mates in the mixed medley relay.

15:15-16:15 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated on a loop 20:00-00:55, BBC Red Button)

Thursday, 25 July

Five more gold medals are decided at the Nambu International Aquatics Centre in Gwangju, with European 50m backstroke champion Davies among the leading British prospects.

15:15-16:15 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated on a loop 21:30-00:30, BBC Red Button)

Friday, 26 July

Britain's men attempt to repeat their spectacular gold medal success from two years ago in the 4x200m freestyle relay, while the men's and women's 200m breaststroke finals also take place.

15:15-16:15 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated on a loop 18:00-21:00, BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 27 July

The best of the action from the penultimate day of competition, with British medal hopes including Commonwealth and European champion Ben Proud in the 50m freestyle.

15:00-16:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated on a loop 16:20-18:20 & 22:00-01:00, BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 28 July

An action-packed final day of competition in South Korea includes the finals of the men's and women's 4x100m medley.

12:00-13:45 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

15:00-16:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated at 18:00, 20:00 & 22:00, BBC Red Button)

Late changes

Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.