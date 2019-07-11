Island Games: Manx swimmers take nine more medals in Gibraltar

The swimming team enjoyed another successful evening in the pool

Manx swimmers have continued to impress at the Island Games in Gibraltar with the squad providing all nine of the island's medals on day four.

Alex Bregazzi took the sole gold as he led home team-mate Ben Kebbell for an Isle of Man one-two in the 100m individual medley.

Laura Kinley had another strong session and brought her individual tally to four with two more silver medals.

Manx swimmers have taken 19 medals in the pool with one session remaining.

In the 100m breaststroke, Kinley finished second to Kara Hanlon of the Western Isles for the third time this week.

She went on take another silver in the 50m freestyle, with compatriot Olivia Marshall behind her in third.

Kinley said the week had gone "a lot better than I thought" after a difficult build-up to the Games.

Bregazzi shaved almost a second off his heat-winning time to take a clear victory in the 100m individual medley in a time of 56.86 seconds, while Kebbell also improved on his morning time to finish less than a second behind him.

In the 100m freestyle, Bregazzi had to settle for bronze as team-mate Joel Watterson pipped him for second.

Watterson then took his second individual medal with another silver in the 50m butterfly, just four-tenths of a second behind the winner.

Peter Allen later joined forces with Watterson, Kebbell and Bregazzi for the 4x100m medley relay.

Their time of 3 minutes 45.12 seconds was quicker than their 2017 gold medal-winning time but it wasn't enough to beat Jersey, who edged them out for gold by less than three-tenths of a second.