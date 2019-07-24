World Aquatics Championships: Ross Murdoch wants to put marker down

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ross Murdoch says it took him "a while to find the fire" after Rio 2016, but now he is determined to put down a marker for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Scot finished a disappointing ninth in the men's 100m in Brazil, having won Commonwealth gold two years earlier.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old competes in the 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships and is eager to make amends in South Korea.

"Post Rio it was like, do I really want to do this again?" Murdoch said.

"Do I really want to work for four years, work so hard you get sick, you get injured and you struggle with an Olympic performance?"

"It took me a while to come to the decision that I really do want to do this, but the fire was always there, it just took me a while to find it.

"This is the last major meet before Tokyo so I really want to put down a good solid marker, something that reflects the good year I've had. I've done it in the past, there's nothing to say I can't do it again."