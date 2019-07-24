World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke for seventh world title

Peaty's winning time was 0.11 seconds off his world record time of 25.95 seconds, which he set in the semi-finals of the World Championships in 2017

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July. Venue: Gwangju, South Korea. Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty clinched his seventh World Championship gold medal as he retained his men's 50m breaststroke title in South Korea.

Peaty, 24, who also won the event in 2015 and 2017, finished first in a time of 26.06 seconds.

It is his second gold medal in Gwangju after he won the 100m breaststroke final on Monday.

Brazilians Felipe Lima and Joao Gomes Junior finished second and third respectively in the 50m event.

Peaty's latest victory means he has won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the past three World Championships (2019, 2017 and 2015).

After a good start, he powered clear of his rivals, finishing six tenths of a second clear of Lima.

Britain are aiming to win another medal later on Wednesday with the quartet of Georgia Davies, Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson in the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay event (13:50 BST).

Earlier on Wednesday, Davies qualified for the final of the women's 50m backstroke as she finished second in her semi-final to become the third fastest qualifier.

In the men's 200m butterfly, Hungary's Kristof Milak, 19, smashed the world record as he took gold in a time of 1:50.73.

The previous world record was set in 2009 by American Michael Phelps in a 1:51.51.

