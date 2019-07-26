World Aquatics Championships: Caeleb Dressel breaks Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Utterly ridiculous!' - Dressel smashes Phelps' 100m butterfly world record

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July. Venue: Gwangju, South Korea. Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

American Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps' 10-year-old 100m butterfly world record as he qualified fastest for the World Championship final in Gwangju.

Dressel cruised to victory in the semi-finals in 49.50 seconds - breaking Phelps' record by 0.32secs.

The 22-year-old finished 1.44secs ahead of Russian Andrei Minakov.

France's Mehdy Metella finished third in the semi-final, with Britain's James Guy in fourth.

Dressel, who won seven world titles in 2017 and already has three golds in South Korea, is set to swim in the 50m freestyle semi-finals later on Friday.

Phelps has now seen both of his long-course butterfly world records fall this week after Hungary's Kristof Milak bettered his 2009 mark in the 200m.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Swimming chose me': Is Caeleb Dressel the next Michael Phelps?

Teenager also breaks record

Dressel's team-mate Regan Smith also set a new world record in the women's 200m backstroke semi-finals.

The 17-year-old swam 2:03.35 to take 0.71secs off the previous best set by compatriot Missy Franklin at London 2012.