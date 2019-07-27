World Aquatics Championships: Caeleb Dressel wins fourth and fifth golds in South Korea

Media playback is not supported on this device World Swimming Championships 2019: Caeleb Dessel takes three golds in one session

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July. Venue: Gwangju, South Korea. Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

American Caeleb Dressel has won his fourth and fifth golds of the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Dressel, 22, retained his 50m freestyle title with a time of 21.04 seconds in the final, 0.41 ahead of Brazil's Bruno Fratus and Greek Kristian Gkolomeev.

Ben Proud was just 0.1 outside the medals in fifth and fellow Briton James Guy was seventh in the 100m butterfly.

Dressel defended that title too, in 49.66 ahead of Russia's Andrey Minakov and South African Chad le Clos.

That time was second only to the world record of 49.50 which Dressel set in the semi-finals, breaking Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record.

Proud, 24, won 50m freestyle bronze in 2017 and qualified third-fastest for the 2019 final, only to finish fifth.

"I knew what it would take to get onto the podium and I was exactly right," he said. "I just didn't quite execute the race as I would have hoped."

Guy, 23, claimed 100m butterfly bronze in 2017 and despite producing a season's best of 51.62 this time round, he was 0.46 off the medals.

Elsewhere, team-mate Anna Hopkin set a personal best of 24.34 in the women's 50m freestyle semi-finals.

The 23-year-old qualified sixth-fastest for the final, which takes places later on Saturday.

Highlights will be shown online and on BBC Two on Saturday (15:00-16:00 BST) and Sunday (15:30-17:00 BST).