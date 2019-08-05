Ryan Lochte targets 2020 Olympics after winning US National Championships title

Ryan Lochte has won six Olympic gold medals and claimed his 27th national title with victory in the 200m individual medley at the US National Championships

Six-time Olympic champion Ryan Lochte won the 200m individual medley at the US National Championships as his return from a 14-month doping ban continued.

Lochte, 35, clocked one minute 57.76 seconds in the final to beat 19-year-old Shaine Casas into second with Jake Foster, 18, in third.

It was a 27th national title for Lochte, who is hoping to compete at his fifth Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"This was a lot easier 10 years ago," he said after the race in California.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medallist, was banned for 10 months in 2016 after falsely claiming he was robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics.

He was then banned for 14 months in 2018 for using an intravenous infusion.

The American also spent time in rehab for alcohol abuse in 2018.

"It feels good to be back racing, be back in the sport that I love," he added.