World Para-swimming: Bethany Firth on course for third world gold

Firth was part of the GB team which won the gold medal in the mixed 100m freestyle relay

Bethany Firth was the fastest qualifier for the 200m individual medley final in the SM14 category of the World Para-swimming Championships in London.

The 23-year-old, from Seaforde in County Down, is attempting to win her third gold medal of the meeting at the London Aquatics Centre.

Her earlier successes came in the 100m backstroke and mixed freestyle relay.

They were the latest triumphs for Firth who burst onto the scene at the 2012 Paralympics in London.