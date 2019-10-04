Conor Ferguson: Larne swimmer selected in Irish squad for European Short Course Championships

Larne's Conor Ferguson is a former European junior 50m backstroke silver medallist

Eight Ulster swimmers have been included in Ireland's 19-strong squad for the European Short Course Championships.

Conor Ferguson, Chris Coulter and Jordan Sloan, all of whom represented Ireland at the World Championships in July, have been selected.

Danielle Hill is the fourth Ulster swimmer in the senior squad, with four others making the cut in the juniors.

The championships take place in Glasgow between 4-8 December.

Paddy Johnston, Amelia Kane, Jack McMillan and Daniel Wiffen have been selected to be part of the Ireland junior line-up.

At the 2017 event in Copenhagen, Sloan reached the final of the 200m freestyle - finishing sixth - while Ferguson was a semi-finalist in the 50m backstroke.

"This event always helps athletes to gain some clarity on how their season is progressing towards the following summer," said Team Ireland leader Jon Rudd.

"Our team is a blend of experience and youth, with a number of our athletes able to progress through the rounds and challenge for the podium.

"It is an opportunity for a number of our very promising junior athletes to start to feel their way in senior swimming as their junior years will be over and done soon and this is the swimming world in which they will need to learn to operate going forwards."

Ireland team

Senior: Niamh Coyne, Curits Coulter, Liam Doyle, Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Daniele Hill, Brendan Hyland, Mona McSharry, Cillian Melly, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan

Junior: Eoin Corby, Maria Godden, Paddy Johnston, Amelia Kane, Molly Mayne, Jack McMillan, Robert Powell, Daniel Wiffen