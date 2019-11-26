Swim England: Keeping swimmers in the classroom and getting youngsters in the pool

Rebecca Adlington won gold in the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

From tackling some startling statistics about primary school swimming to helping develop future Olympians through university link-ups, Swim England has a wide remit.

With the Olympic Games looming in Tokyo next year, the focus on Great Britain's prospects in the pool is intensifying.

But the work around the edges, trying to ensure there is a better structure for all swimmers to reach their potential, as well as addressing a worrying situation which sees thousands of children leave primary school each year unable to swim 25 metres, is ongoing.

Nova Centurion in Nottingham is one of six Performance Centres with links to universities following a scheme that was introduced just over a year ago. The simple aim is to strike the balance between studying and high-quality swim training.

The centres provide flexible studies, professional coaching, sports science and medicine support - as well as the swimming facilities.

What starts out as learning a vital life skill with a toddler's first tentative strokes in a paddling pool can lead to peaking on the biggest stage, as Adam Peaty and Becky Adlington will testify

Double Olympic champion and four-time medallist Adlington, formerly of Nova, told BBC Sport that "linking with universities is a great idea".

She said: "Any help to keep swimmers motivated and supported has to be a good thing. Swimming can often stop at university because of the time pressures.

"It's an intense sport. There are so many weekends when you can't do normal things, go to the cinema or go out with your mates. You are training before and after school and it's vital that get that help and support because it takes over.

"Communication with your school when you are a teenager is vital and having more help through university is the next step."

Adlington, who won two gold medals at Beijing 2008 and two bronzes at London 2012, is still very much involved in the sport.

"I love commentating on elite athletes with the International Swimming League and working for the BBC and I love working at the grass roots [with Learn to Swim and her Swim Stars programme]," she said.

"But it's tough for youngsters at all ages. They still need to enjoy it."

Retaining a love of the sport can be tricky when you are struggling to balance training and education and Adlington believes those "on the cusp" of making it need all the support they can get, as does Grant Robins, Swim England's head of talent.

He believes the Performance Centres at High Wycombe, Leeds, Guildford, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield will help keep people in the sport longer, but is not expecting a "quick-fix thing".

Robins explained: "There's a distinct dropout of swimmers at various ages along their journey - one is GCSEs, one is A Levels, and then it's coping with university studies.

"There is definitely a need for education and sport to align themselves. The idea was to set up some centres, sympathetic to studying and training, that they could naturally go to when they finish their A levels.

"It's going to take a while. This year is the first cohort of potential people looking at universities as a swimmer, but you've got to build up some trust, you've got to build up some reputation."

The feeling was that outside of the two national centres at Bath and Loughborough, there were not many options for elite swimmers, or those aspiring to be elite swimmers, to stay in the sport - and study.

"There's world-class swimmers who can go to Bath or Loughborough but there's also some good swimmers trying to get to world-class," Robins added.

Adam Peaty trains out of Loughborough and is the world record holder in 50m and 100m breaststroke

"There's more options because of finance to go abroad - to the United States - but that doesn't work very well for us. They go to the States and then we never see them again."

One coach helping address that talent drain is Nova director of coaching Nathan Hilton.

Hilton swam at national level, but stopped competing at the age of 19 to start coaching part-time, while also working as a quantity surveyor.

He went full-time in 2005 and has been in his current role at Nova since April 2014, having been head coach to Team GB's Youth Olympic teams in Singapore 2010 & Nanjing, China 2014 as well as various European & World Junior Championships.

And the 40-year-old welcomes the notion of "strategically-placed bases" and says it is already showing signs of bearing fruit.

"It's filling the post A level void," he added.

"We have a lad who came in last summer, Michael Rees. He is at university in Nottingham and developing well. In three or four years' time he could be a standout athlete.

"It's as good as it has ever been and one of the main challenges now is making people aware of the system that is in place - and that the calibre of athlete we have coming into the programmes is good.

"It has certainly helped develop the senior end of the programmes."

Coaching the coach and developing the individual

Bringing on the next generation requires far more than just having the best facilities and a well-mapped pathway.

"Coaching is a tough job, you've got to love it," Robins added. "You've got so many fingers in different pies. Ultimately they're trying to make the experience for swimmers as positive and beneficial as possible.

"We're trying to build the person, and the person needs to contribute to society later on in life, so while it's a swimming initiative we're creating a human being as well.

"Nathan seems to balance that better than most. He is relatively young, but well and truly experienced.

"That's partly why we chose Nottingham to be a Performance Centre. Ultimately as a swimmer you buy into the coach. People go to Nottingham to swim for Nathan because they believe he will be able to make that difference."

But Swim England's focus is not just about developing the elite.

There are various camps across the age groups for counties, regions and at national and international level, with coach development, support services, sports science and back-up services. Up to 2,000 swimmers are engaged in the programmes.

"We are trying to get people off the sofa into a swimming pool. We are trying to make people go to the Olympics, and everything in between," Robins said.

"There are 1,100 clubs in the country, there are around 30,000 registered swimmers. We go from Learn to Swim up to Performance Centres and so on.

"It's a one-stop shop for all your aquatic needs. It educates people; we have a certification process for coaches and teachers, we are in partnership with RNLI, so it's a life skill and life saving. Whether it's swimming, diving, synchro water polo, open water swimming, there is a touch point that Swim England has for the sport and water.

"And there is a huge rehabilitation purpose of swimming that doctors and the NHS like, so it is becoming more and more wide-ranging.

"It's got bigger and bigger and the organisation has changed its ways to cope with the market forces."

Primary concern

Worryingly, though, figures included in the recently published Value of Swimming report, show that about 138,000 children leave primary school each year unable to swim the statutory 25m. That works out as 23 per cent, or almost one in four.

The report, which was commissioned by Swim England, also says that swimming ability is affected by location. Only 45 per cent of children and young people going to school in the most deprived areas of the country can swim 25 metres, compared to 76 per cent in better off areas.

However, children are actually faring better than adults in England, with as many as one in three of them unable to swim one length of a 25m pool.

Swimming has been on the national school curriculum for 25 years, but Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson said the system is "failing our children" and the government must take swimming seriously and invest in new facilities.

She continued: "We have to really push this. It shouldn't be about barriers. There has to be access to pools.

"It's not about finger-pointing, it's about how we can make this work and how we can make it affordable.

"It's not doom and gloom, but it is absolutely ridiculous - if one in four children left school not being able to read or write there would uproar.

"Learn To Swim is about making children can be an around the water at an early age. We are working closely with the government and beginning to chip away at this. School swimming is a major focus for next year."

Other key messages from the Value Of Swimming report show swimming and water-based activity is helping to save the health and social care system more than £357m a year, that 4.7m adults in Britain swim at least twice a month and that it has a positive impact positive changes on mental wellbeing, reducing both anxiety and depression.

"I'll continue to bang the drum for swimming to ensure we get a nation swimming and maximise the number of people enjoying all the benefits," added Nickerson.

"Swimming opens up so many avenues. For all he has achieved, Adam Peaty still loves it and has fun. but it's also about millions of others who enjoy it too."