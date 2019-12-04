European Short Course Swimming Championships: Mona McSharry wins bronze medal in Glasgow

Teenager Mona McSharry set a new Irish record in the 50m breaststroke final

Sligo's Mona McSharry has secured a bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

McSharry, 19, qualified eight fastest for the final but put in a time of 29.87 to finish third behind Italy's Benedetta Pilato and Martina Carraro.

Larne's Danielle Hill missed out on a place in the 100m backstroke final despite setting an Irish record.

Hill set a time of 58.62 to beat Melanie Nocher's eight-year-old record.

Eighteen of Ireland's 19-swimmer panel were in action during the opening day of the Championships, with Jordanstown's Conor Ferguson coming home in eighth place in his 200m backstroke heat.

Brendan Hyland, Paddy Johnston and CIllian Melly all failed to progress in the preliminary round of the 100m butterfly, with Niamh Coyne and Molly Mayne casualties in McSharry's 50m breaststroke heat.

There was also disappointment Liam Doyle and Eoin Corby in the men's 50m breaststroke heats, however Darragh Greene did progress but finished last in his semi-final.

Amelia Kane finished fourth in her 400m individual medley heat but her time of 4:45.64 wasn't enough to make it through to the final.

Jack McMillan came home ahead of Daniel Wiffen and Robert Powell in the men's 400m freestyle, but again none progressed, while Ireland, led by Shane Ryan and Jordan Sloan, finished sixth in their 4x50 freestyle heats.