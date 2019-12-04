European Short Course Swimming Championships: GB's Tom Dean and Luke Greenbank win medals on day one

Tom Dean moved from fifth to second over the last 150m of his 400m freestyle final

European Short Course Swimming Championships Venue: Glasgow Date: 4-8 December

Tom Dean and Luke Greenbank won Great Britain's first medals of the European Short Course Swimming Championships on day one in Glasgow.

Dean, 19, won silver in the men's 400m freestyle while 22-year-old Greenbank took 200m backstroke bronze.

Greenbank's time of 1:50.09 is a new British short-course record, breaking the previous best that had stood for 10 years.

"That felt amazing," he said. "I'm over the moon to come away with a medal."

Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki won gold as Germany's Christian Diener took silver.

Dean, who had qualified for the final in eighth place, set a new personal best to win his first senior individual medal behind Lithuania's gold medallist Danas Rapsys.

"I'm really, really happy with that," he said. "I didn't come here with expectations of a medal in any event and the 400m free is so new to me.

"I thought I'd float the first 200m and see if I could stick with these bigger boys, and I knew I had more to give down the back end."