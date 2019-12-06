European Short Course Swimming Championships: McSharry sets Irish record to make final

Mona McSharry set a new Irish record in winning bronze in the 50m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry smashed the Irish record to be top qualifier for the 100m breaststroke final at the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

The Sligo teenager, who won a 50m breaststroke bronze on Wednesday, topped the semi-final times in a new record of 1:04.36.

Niamh Coyne was 14th overall in clocking 1:06.16.

Shane Ryan also set an Irish record in finishing sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final in 50.42.

The swim was the 25-year-olds first senior international final in an Olympic distance - Russia's Kliment Koleshnikov took the gold medal in 49.09.

Ryan had progressed to the final with an Irish record in the heats of 50.45 and a time of 50.48 in the semi-final.

It was McSharry's first time under the 65 second mark with her previous record standing at 1:05.01.

McSharry will take the centre lane for Saturday's final, with Italy's Martina Carraro (1:04.63) and Finland's Jenna Laukkenen (1:04.97) either side of her.