Freya Anderson wins second gold of European Short Course Swimming Championships

GB's Anderson wins shock second European gold

Great Britain's Freya Anderson has won her second freestyle gold of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Anderson, 18, followed up her 100m title with gold in the 200m.

Compatriot Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, 24, won bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Anderson also added 50m freestyle relay silver to her medal haul, alongside team-mates Scott McLay, Duncan Scott and Anna Hopkin.