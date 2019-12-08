European Short Course Swimming Championships: Molly Renshaw wins silver and James Guy takes bronze

Molly Renshaw also won silver in the 200m breaststroke at last year's Commonwealth Games

Britain's Molly Renshaw claimed silver in the 200m breaststroke on the final day of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Renshaw, 23, led going into the final 50m but was overhauled by Russia's Maria Temnikova and had to hold off Italy's Martina Carraro to take second.

Britain's James Guy produced a personal best to secure bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Greece's Andreas Vazaios won gold, with Germany's Ramon Klenz taking silver.

"It's amazing," said Renshaw. "I went for it, all out, and I suffered for it in the last 50m but it just gives me things to work on.

"I need to be braver and swimming like that will build my confidence."

Freya Anderson, who won 100m and 200m freestyle gold earlier in the event, finished fourth in the 400m freestyle final with a personal best.

Britain finished fifth in the medal table with 11 in total, including three golds - two for Anderson and Max Litchfield's 400m individual medley win.

Russia topped the medal table with 22 overall, including 13 golds.