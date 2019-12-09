Danielle Hill: Larne swimmer already planning for Tokyo Olympic trials in April

Danielle Hills broke three individual Irish records at the European Short Course Championships and was also involved in two new national relay marks

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill is confident she will be able to handle the pressure of performing at her best in Ireland's Olympic trials in April.

Ireland's qualification system will totally based on achieving Tokyo standards at the April meet in Dublin.

Hill, 20, admits that could present particular challenges for females competitors if their periods occur during the trials.

"For girls especially, it's a little bit tough," said Hill.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Sportsound Extra Time, Hill added: "You never know what time of the year it is, what time of the month. That can be difficult. But we all know now when it is.

"We have one week of racing in April and that is our sole opportunity to qualify. We have to make the time.

"On that day, we'll have the heats in the morning. Then if you qualify, you'll have another chance at night.

"I never used to [like that] but then we got a new performance director and he changed the way of the Irish culture.

"Now I feel more confident going into it that I can swim really well on that day."

Hill was speaking to the BBC Sport Northern Ireland programme after returning from breaking five Irish records at last week's European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old became the first Irish female to duck under 25 seconds in the 50m freestyle, 28 seconds in the 50m backstroke and 59 seconds in the 100m backstroke as she reached three semi-finals in her individual events.

She will also part of two mixed relay national records which included helping Ireland reach the 4x50m freestyle final where the quartet finished eighth.

"It was all totally unexpected," added Hill.

"I just went in to have fun. Short course is about having fun."