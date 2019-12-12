Danielle Hill cuts 0.33 seconds off her own Irish 100m backstroke record

Danielle Hills broke three individual Irish records at last week's European Short Course Championships and was also involved in two new national relay marks

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill was among those to break national records on the opening night of the Irish Short Course Championships in Dublin.

Hill cut 0.33 seconds off the 100m backstroke mark of 58.62 she set at last week's European Championships to win her first gold of the meet.

The Larne swimmer clinched a second gold of the night minutes later as she won the 50m freestyle in 24.78.

Shane Ryan set a new 100m freestyle record of 46.68 seconds.

This came when he led off a relay quartet also including Jordan Sloan, Jack McMillan and Robbie Powell to a new Irish senior 4x100m record of 3:10.19.

Brendan Hyland clocked 1:56.74 to take 0.20 off James Brown's 200m individual medley record set last week at the European Championships.

Lisburn's Daniel Wiffen, who is still a junior, smashed Andrew Meegan's 2013 800m freestyle record by over five seconds as he clocked 7:54.15.

Bangor's David Thompson pipped club-mate Curtis Coulter by 0.10 seconds as he won the 50m freestyle gold in 22.57 seconds while Ards' Rebecca Reid won the women's 200m individual medley title in 2:15.34 as she finished 1.05 seconds ahead of Templeogue's Molly Mayne.

Hill also joined Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan in setting a new Irish 4x100m freestyle record of 3:41.09.