Molly Renshaw: How one of Britain's best swimmers stays forever young and remains on track for Olympic Games redemption at Tokyo 2020

Molly Renshaw came within 0.44 seconds of winning a medal in the 200m breaststroke at Rio 2016

Molly Renshaw should be approaching her third Olympic Games. She is still only 23.

Having swum a qualifying time for London 2012, only the cruellest of cruel rules stopped the teenager having the ultimate "home" Olympic experience.

Instead of glorious memories of her first Games during the summer of 2012, the breaststroke specialist's most vivid recollection of a trip to the capital eight years ago was her appeal against the decision to omit her from Team GB.

"I remember going to London on the train with my dad at 15 and sitting in this boardroom with all the big people in British Swimming who I'd only met once or twice," Renshaw told BBC Sport. "For them to just turn around and say 'no' again was another kick in the teeth."

Rio 2016 partly helped right that wrong. And now Tokyo 2020 offers a wonderful opportunity for one of Britain's best swimmers to win a medal on sport's grandest stage.

Renshaw made the 200m breaststroke qualifying time at the first Olympic trials in 2012, but placed second. Only the race winner was guaranteed selection. A few months later, she won her race at a second trial, but was just outside the time required.

Rules are rules. The subsequent unsuccessful appeal only made things worse.

"Technically I had got the time and they could have taken me if they wanted," she said. "I just wanted to let it go, but my coach thought if we appealed they would probably take me. It was a double blow, and after that I did struggle mentally getting back in the pool."

Thankfully the impact was not long-lasting on a swimmer already making her mark at international level. Within a year of the London setback, she had left her club - Derbyshire's Derventio Xcel - and rediscovered her focus with a move that saw her mingling with swimming's elite at Loughborough.

"Derventio was great for an age-group swimmer but I had outgrown that programme," she explained. "I was the oldest one there and all my friends around me were starting to quit.

"Loughborough was such a professional place. That was the time when Liam Tancock and Fran Halsall were still here. I needed to be around people who wanted to achieve the same thing. I felt I was trying to drag something out of me, but when I trained here everyone was swimming so fast and it was so motivational.

"It was a change I needed."

Forever young

Renshaw won her first junior international medal before she achieved national success

Now an Olympian and a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Renshaw's rapid rise at such a young age was the start of a career that has brought plenty of success and the promise of more to come - as well as continued age confusion.

Even though she is still in her early 20s, there are tens of thousands of metres in those legs and arms and she has been an international swimmer for nearly 10 years.

Does she feel older than her years, and how does she manage to stay motivated in such a relentless sport? She chuckles as she considers the age conundrum.

"I do feel a lot older then I actually am," said Renshaw. "I know a lot of the coaches think I'm older than 23 because I've been around since I was 14.

"Swimming quickly went from something I did to keep fit, have fun and see friends to something serious. I ended up winning my first international medal before my first national medal.

"It is hard to keep it fresh and interesting but the group around me helps. And I am very grateful for the job I have. I get to travel the world so I do have to pinch myself sometimes."

Maintaining enthusiasm during the seven years at the National Centre in Loughborough has been testy on occasions.

The most difficult period came after Rio 2016, the new Olympic cycle being a notoriously tricky time. All of the support staff were new, people she had built relationships with and trusted had moved on and a restructure left everything "up in the air". Retirements meant a big turnover and a wave of new, younger swimmers.

"Having complete strangers was really hard to adjust to," she recalled. "I went from being one of the youngest to one of the oldest. It wasn't as laid back. It got very serious very quick.

"That year I was very unhappy in the pool. But it was just one season. I still swam really well but the happiness wasn't there; it was tough mentally."

The vastly experienced "teenage veteran" is a fading memory. Now Renshaw is part of a tight, nine-strong group under the watchful eye of coach David Hemmings and is settled in her surroundings.

Renshaw placed second behind Russia's Maria Temnikova in the 200m breaststroke final in the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow

This season she feels more relaxed and confident than ever, a claim backed up by results so far which saw her win silver in the 200m breaststroke in the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow in December.

"I was really happy with that," she said. "I hadn't raced short course for about two or three years but I have always enjoyed it.

"There is less pressure and it's more about skills. I am a quite skilful technical swimmer. We wanted to see where I am and get confidence and that can translate to long course."

Being brave

It is part of a plan to be "brave" with her 200m pacing, a ploy which worked as she hung on to second place behind Russia's Maria Temnikova.

Her 100m progress has also been impressive. She dropped a second last season and is aiming to double up in Tokyo, with relays also on the agenda.

But while there is more of a focus on the 100m because of the benefits for basic speed, the 200m remains the priority.

Renshaw's latest meet, the McCullagh International in Northern Ireland, saw her post 2:26.79 in her main event, just over a second outside the Olympic qualifying target of 2:25.52.

"At 23 every race is still a learning curve," she added. "My target this season is to make my first 150 metres the fastest ever. I know the final 50 will really hurt but I have to put myself out there."

Renshaw trains 10 times a week, with four double days and gym sessions on top. Relaxing is vital and is generally spent with boyfriend Miles, mum Jane and dad Mark, walking the dog, Boo, and seeing her horse, Brooke, who has been a part of the family since she was nine.

Getting the balance right has helped her mindset tremendously and she has "completely changed since Rio".

Dog walking Boo forms an important part of the Team Renshaw relaxation plan

She said: "I used to get so worked up going into races thinking more about the result than the process, then I would mess up my race.

"I have reset my mind to get the race done and wherever that gets me is what I am happy with because I know I've done everything I can.

"Obviously I do have goals but going into a race they are not what I am thinking about. I used to be fascinated with wanting to be on podiums and making finals and it just wouldn't happen because I wasn't concentrating on what I had to do to get there.

"Once you are in a final it is anyone's race. If you have a lane, you have a chance. If all your stars align, my coach always says, then you can have the perfect race. It's so rare that happens, but by Tokyo I hope my stars align - as cringey as that is."

Mansfield-born Renshaw said her swimming journey is far from done. She acknowledges that gaining the "stupidly tough" times for Tokyo will mean being on her best form but motivation will not be an issue.

She finished sixth in the 200m breaststroke final in Rio, just 0.44 seconds off bronze medallist Jinglin Shi, with GB team-mate Chloe Tutton placing fourth. Controversial Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, who was allowed to compete after appealing against a doping ban, took silver.

"I have had a good career but I still haven't achieved what I want to," said Renshaw.

"And don't think I am nearing the end of my career where I won't get any better. This year I am giving everything I can and can then re-evaluate."

Eight years on from what could so easily have been her Olympic debut, what advice would she give that young swimmer?

"I would tell myself to chill out a bit more," she said. "Now I am very chilled. When I was younger I used to get really upset over racing. Now I know swimming is not the end of the world. There is a lot more to life and I do it because I love it."