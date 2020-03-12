Coronavirus: Edinburgh International Meet to go ahead this weekend

The event will be stages at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh

Scottish Swimming say the Edinburgh International Meet will begin on Friday despite concerns about coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week.

Irish head coach Ben Higson says his squad will not to attend the event - which ends on Sunday - "due to the increased risk".

And Olympic champion Adam Peaty says he will not pose for pictures or sign autographs in the Scottish capital.

England Peaty has "been advised not to have physical contact" in crowded places.

Swim Ireland have also told all masters competitors that they will not be issued with international permits for the Scottish Nationals at the end of the month, or the British Championships in Sheffield in late April.

"With the current situation taking place and uncertainty in many of the countries throughout Europe we are unfortunately going to have to withdraw any previous approved applications," read a statement.