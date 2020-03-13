Coronavirus: Irish Olympic and Paralympic trials postponed

The Irish Open Swimming Championships were set to take place from 1-5 April at the National Aquatic Centre

Swim Ireland has postponed the Irish Open Swimming Championships, including the Olympic and Paralympics trials, over coronavirus concerns.

The championships were set to take place from 1-5 April at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Organisers say they plan to reschedule the event for the end of June.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said indoor gatherings of over 100 people should be banned until the end of March in the Republic of Ireland.

"Taking into consideration all information with regards to Covid-19, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Irish Open Swimming Championships - Olympic and Paralympic Trials," said a Swim Ireland statement.

"We have been looking at a number of options and the current plan is to reschedule this event to the end of June.

"We are working with all stakeholders to find the best solution and will update everyone accordingly.

"We are fully committed to helping our athletes secure qualification for Olympic and Paralympic Games and European Junior Championships.

"We understand this news will be disappointing, however, the health and welfare of our membership is at the forefront and we believe this is the right decision to make."