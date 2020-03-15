Edinburgh International Meet: Duncan Scott adds 100m freestyle to 50m win

From the section

Duncan Scott won the 100m freestyle at the Edinburgh International Meet with the second fastest time in that distance this season.

Scott finished in 48.49, which has only been bettered by Russian Vladimir Morozov in 48.32 seconds.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty added victory in the 50m breaststroke to go with Saturday's win in the 100m.

He clocked 27.14 to beat British team-mates Ross Murdoch and James Wilby comfortably.

Freya Anderson won the women's 100m freestyle to add to her 200m the previous day.

Kathleen Dawson completed a sweep of the backstroke events as she finished first in the 200m.

Tom Dean added the men's 400 free title to his 200m gold after beating Dan Jervis and Jakob Goodman.

Olympic and world finalist Molly Renshaw held off a late challenge from Jocelyn Ulyett to win the women's 200m breaststroke in 2:25.84.

The women's 200 IM was won by Abbie Wood, while Laura Stephens took the 50 fly skins, edging Harriet West in the final with 27.51 to 27.88.

Luke Greenbank won the men's 200m backstroke.