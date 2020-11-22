Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel set another short course world record as he helped his team Cali Condors to win the International Swimming League second season grand final in Budapest.

American Dressel lowered the 100m individual medley record he set in the semi-finals to 49.28 seconds.

The Condors scored 561.5 points across the two days to finish ahead of 2019 champions Energy Standard on 464.5.

Adam Peaty lowered his own 100m breaststroke world record to 55.41.

Briton Peaty set his new record as London Roar finished third on 391 points, ahead of LA Current on 298.

The Condors' title was secured in part thanks to Dressel's performance, with Lilly King also outstanding.

Dressel's individual medley time came after he set new record marks in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly events on day one.

His personal points haul secured him the title for the 'most valuable player' in the series, which has seen 300 swimmers compete in a 'bio-bubble' in Budapest for the past six weeks, as a safety measure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the most fun I've ever had in swimming; I genuinely mean that," Dressel told BBC Sport.

"It's been a great time in the bubble and it's an iconic moment for my career where I've learned so much and I'm so happy to have had this opportunity."

Peaty set a new 50m breaststroke British record of 25.41 in the first round of the breaststroke 'skins', while Freya Anderson (1:51.87) and Duncan Scott (1:40.25) achieved new national bests in the 200m freestyle events.