Last updated on .From the section Swimming

'I'm still in shock' - swimmer Harriet Jones on brink of first Olympics

Harriet Jones says she is "just trying to take it all in" after her breakthrough victory.

The 23-year-old from Cardiff, who set a new Welsh record in the 50m butterfly in February, won the women's 100m butterfly at British Swimming's Olympic trials on Wednesday.

Her time of 57.79 is inside the qualification standard and puts her on the brink of a first Olympic Games.

"I'm still in shock," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm not on any British teams or anything. But my aim was to win the race and get close to the qualification time so I'm just super happy."

Like every swimmer, Jones had to contend with more than three months out of the pool during last year's first lockdown.

She says she was lucky to get some weights to use at home, but found it tough to train out of the water for so long.

"It was just Zoom work-outs or circuits at home," Jones said.

"Maybe a jog, but I'm not the best runner, a lot of walking.

"Now I'm back in the pool and I don't want to do it again, motivation for home work-outs is hard.

"I need people around me to encourage me."

When elite athletes were given dispensation to train again, Wales' top swimmers went into one 'bubble' at the National Pool in Swansea.

Jones says a good period of training since helped get her into the shape she needed.

Her selection for Tokyo 2020 could be confirmed next week and announced officially by the end of the month.

Jones feels she has benefitted from having an extra year to train for the postponed Olympic Games.

"I don't know how I'm going to receive the news," she said.

"I'm just going to be excited, I'll celebrate with my family.

"A lot of hard work has proved to be right."