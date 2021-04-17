Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Kathleen Dawson missed out on a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Kathleen Dawson broke her second Scottish record of the week with victory in the 200m backstroke at the British Swimming Olympic trials.

The 23-year-old, who swam inside the Tokyo consideration time in the 100m backstroke on Thursday, finished the 200m event in two minutes 08.14 seconds.

She knocked 1.3 seconds off her previous record mark.

"I'm delighted and it's just an amazing feeling," said Dawson.

Rio Olympian Ben Proud also looks set for Tokyo after victory in the 50m freestyle at the London Aquatics Centre.

The English Commonwealth champion touched in at 21.42, which is the second fastest time in the event recorded in the world this year.

Double European champion Freya Anderson won her second title of the week, following up her success in the 200m freestyle with a comeback win in the 100m.

Rival Anna Hopkin led after 50m, although she was edged out in the finish, but both swimmers were well inside the Olympic consideration time of 53.88.

"It's been such an uncertain year moving back from the USA and, although I would have liked to go quicker, I'm over the moon to get a consideration time," said Hopkin.

World champion and double Olympic silver medallist James Guy added the 100m butterfly title to his 200m victory earlier in the event, finishing in 51.44.

Jacob Peters, in 51.65, was also comfortably inside the Tokyo qualifying time.

Abbie Wood was another to claim a second consideration time this week after following up her 200m breaststroke silver with 200m individual medley gold in 2:09.23.

Silver medallist Alicia Wilson also impressed and looks set to join Wood in Japan with her time of 2:09.61, almost 1.5 seconds inside the required mark.

While the Olympic selection trials are the main opportunity for swimmers to gain places at the Tokyo Games, they will have further chances to qualify via the European Championships next month and the Mare Nostrum series in early June.