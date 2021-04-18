Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott won two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Duncan Scott claimed his third title and second British record of the week with victory in the 200m freestyle at the British Olympic trials in London.

Scott won in one minute 44.47 secs, which knocked 0.44 secs off the previous record mark.

The 23-year-old won the 200m individual medley and 100m freestyle finals earlier in the event.

"I'm delighted with the time and to get the win in a field that is so strong," he said.

Scott now leads the world rankings, with second placed Tom Dean close behind after securing an Olympic consideration time of 1:44.58.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said 20-year-old Dean, who also set personal bests in the 200m and 400m freestyle events this week.

"After having Covid twice and having time out of the pool it's been brutal, but if I can have a clean run through to the summer who knows what can happen."

The British men won Olympic silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Rio 2016 Games and look well-placed to challenge for a major medal again this summer with five swimmers all going under the individual event consideration time.

English Commonwealth champion Sarah Vasey added her name to the list of swimmers to attain Olympic consideration times at the British trials with victory in the 100m breaststroke in 1:06.37, which was just 0.03 secs off the British record.

Second-placed Molly Renshaw was just 0.35 secs behind and she was also inside the required time, but the 24-year-old had already achieved a place in the Tokyo Olympic team with her performance in the 200m on Thursday.

Welsh Commonwealth silver medallist Daniel Jervis was overjoyed after finishing the 1500m in 14:51.49, which was over three secs inside the Olympic consideration time.

"This is my dream," said the delighted Swansea-based 24-year-old.

"Ever since I was a young boy all I've wanted to be is an Olympian and hopefully now it's coming true."

Luke Greenbank, who was pre-selected for the Olympics after winning bronze at the 2019 World Championship, followed up 100m backstroke silver with 200m backstroke gold.

Anna Hopkin powered to victory in the 50m freestyle and although her time of 24.79 was just outside the consideration time, she had already achieved the required mark in the 100m final and is likely to be selected for both events at the Tokyo Games.

Lucy Hope, who set a Scottish record in the 100m freestyle earlier in the week, tied for second with Isabelle Hindley with both swimmers finishing in 25.13 secs.

Leah Crisp added the 1500m title to her 800m success earlier in the week, edging out triathlete and ironman specialist Lucy Charles-Barclay in a dramatic finish, although both women were well outside the consideration time.

Following the completion of the Olympic trials 28 swimmers have now achieved consideration times for the Tokyo Games, with British Swimming stating they will take a maximum of 35 to Japan.

The remaining places can be achieved through results at the European Championships and the Glasgow International Meet next month as well as the Mare Nostrum series in early June.

"We're in really good shape and the athletes have been phenomenal," said performance director Chris Spice.

"The challenge now after swimming so well is to try and go even quicker in the summer because if we can do that the medals will come to us."