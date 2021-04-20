Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Loughborough-based Wiffen was 1.63 seconds inside the Olympic 800m freestyle standard

Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen has become the first qualifier for the Olympic Games at the Irish trials in Dublin.

Loughborough-based Wiffen, whose Northern Ireland club is Larne, clocked 7:52.68 in the 800m freestyle.

The 20-year-old's time was 1.63 seconds inside the Olympic standard of 7:54.31.

Hopefuls need to achieve Tokyo marks at the trials and Danielle Hill, Conor Ferguson, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan and Calum Bain are among other Northern Ireland swimmers in action this week.

More to follow.